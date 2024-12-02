Ten more financial institutions join Ripples network

New members include MUFG, BBVA, SEB, Akbank, Axis Bank, YES BANK, SBI Remit, Cambridge Global Payments, Star One Credit Union, and eZforex.com.

Ripple announced that these ten customers are now among the most forward-thinking financial institutions around the world – committed to moving beyond the sandbox. They have started using Ripple’s enterprise blockchain solution to move real money around the world.

For example, BBVA is using Ripple to enable real-time payments between Europe and Mexico. Furthermore, Akbank is the first bank in Turkey to adopt blockchain and is a model for other banks who want to make faster cross-border payments without the need for correspondents.

Star One is the first credit union to offer Ripple remittances to customers via eZforex.com, while Cambridge Global Payments and Earthport are collaborating with Ripple to improve the customer experience, increase the reach, and reduce the cost of real-time cross-border payments.