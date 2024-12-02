Taurus integrates GMEX trading technology





Taurus received a securities company licence from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority FINMA to operate TDX, as an organised trading facility according to Swiss law. The marketplace connects banks, issuers, and investors to exchange any digital asset, and meets the demand to access an open and independent infrastructure for tokenised securities, cryptocurrencies, art, real-estate, and other assets.

TDX uses the GMEX exchange trading and market surveillance solutions, key components of the GMEX Fusion technology suite which is deployed by international regulated financial institutions across the globe. Banks and other trading participants can connect to TDX through standard FIX connectivity and access digital asset segments of their choice.

GMEX’s exchange trading platform facilitates TDX support for the operation of both highly liquid instruments and less liquid auction-based and request-for-quotes systems. It is integrated into the Taurus blockchain node infrastructure and technology stack which encompasses digital asset token issuance and supports contracts issued on Ethereum or Tezos.