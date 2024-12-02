Tassat releases its TassatPay





The TassatPay platform is one of the blockchain-based real-time payment platform fully deployed within the US banking system. It has executed over USD 200 billion in real-time payments.

Tassat is now extending the power of TassatPay to enable real-time payments across banks on a network. The platform allows each bank on the network to issue private labelled DigitalDollars using TassatPay and to utilise those DigitalDollars to execute real-time payments both within each bank and across banks. Banks can use either the DigitalDollars brand or another brand name of their choice.

The Tassat Bank Payment Network and Interchange enables the customers of participating banks to provide real-time payments to their clients, reducing those clients’ costs, deepening their relationships with their banks and generating interest free deposits for the banks.