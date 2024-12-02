Swiss startup Amun receives approval to sell crypto to EU Retailers

The EU member state regulator has cleared a base prospectus filed by the startup, according to CoinDesk. With that, EU retailers who have access to the Swiss SIX and Germany’s Boerse Stuttgart exchanges can now trade various crypto-based exchange-traded products (ETP) offered by Amun.

Under the EU securities law, each member state can review and issue licenses applicable across the EU under the ‘single passport’ rule. Sweden’s financial regulatory stamp opens Amun to a greater European retail market.

Amun currently lists seven products on the Boerse Stuttgart and ten on the Swiss SIX, all the products being crypto-based ETPs totalling some USD 55 million assets under management. Listing on other regulated exchanges is expected to be approved by the EU in 2020.