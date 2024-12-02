Swiss exchange to acquire bitcoin hardware wallet maker

The integration enable users to store their cryptocurrency assets on a KeepKey device and trade assets directly on ShapeShift via the device’s interface. The platform supports Bitcoin and other popular digital assets like Ether, Litecoin, Dash and other. KeepKey will keep its hardware production active, providing secure storage wallets for trading digital assets.

Storing digital assets completely offline, called cold storage, decreases the risk of theft compared to when they are store on online devices. By combining KeepKey’s offline storage options with ShapeShift’s non-custodial exchange, both companies can improve their security.