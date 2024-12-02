Sugarmade to accept Bitcoin on its ecommerce and B2B websites

The company, which sells hydroponic supplies on its websites, stated that it implemented the cryptocurrency payment method to offer flexible payment terms. The company has opted for the Bitpay.com payment platform to support its move. The company hopes that the implementation will reduce its credit card process costs and eliminate identity theft and chargeback fraud.

Sugarmade is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. Its brands include CaliGrownSupplies.com, CarryOutSupplies.com, FreeHand ThumbTray, and Sriracha Seasoning Stix, etc.