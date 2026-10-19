Under the collaboration, Plasma joins as a design partner while Stripe expands its stablecoin card infrastructure to additional fiat currencies, stablecoins, and markets. The stated objective is to let cardholders spend in the currencies they already hold, limit unnecessary conversions and foreign exchange (FX) costs, and make spending abroad as straightforward as spending at home.

Plasma is building a financial account for people whose lives span multiple countries, assets, and businesses, with everyday spending as its initial focus. In its capacity as design partner, the company will work with Stripe to shape the card experience around how these customers manage and use their money across borders. Paul Faecks, CEO of Plasma, said the partnership gives the company the opportunity to develop cards based on how internationally mobile users live and spend, with the aim of allowing them to spend like locals wherever they are.

Expanded currency and market coverage

Stripe’s stablecoin card infrastructure will support five fiat currencies: USD, BRL, EUR, MXN, and COP. On the stablecoin side, it will support OUSD alongside eligible stablecoins described as GENIUS-ready. In addition, the offering is available in more than 30 countries, with plans to extend coverage to more than 100 countries in 2027.

The practical change concerns how non-dollar balances are handled at the point of spending. A cardholder holding euros, for example, will be able to spend directly in EUR rather than converting through USD first. Businesses operating across several markets will be able to issue cards denominated in currencies that match their spending needs, which the companies expect to reduce unnecessary FX costs.

Stablecoin spending beyond the dollar

The announcement reflects a move to extend stablecoin cards beyond dollar domination. According to Henri Stern, Head of Stripe Crypto and Cofounder & CEO of Privy, stablecoins already make it possible to hold and move money globally, and the work with Plasma is intended to bring the same flexibility to spending. The infrastructure is designed to let businesses offer cards across currencies and markets without having to build the underlying capabilities themselves.

The arrangement combines Stripe’s fiat and crypto infrastructure with Plasma’s consumer-facing product. For Stripe, the expansion broadens the range of card programmes businesses can build on its platform for customers operating internationally. For Plasma, the partnership provides card infrastructure for its cross-border account proposition.

Next steps

Both companies describe the launch as a first step towards a broader multi-currency experience. The next stage they are working towards would allow cardholders to spend across multiple balances, with the appropriate currency selected automatically at the point of purchase. No timeline has been disclosed for this functionality.

With the expanded support, people and businesses will be able to use stablecoin-backed cards across a wider set of currencies and markets. The planned expansion to more than 100 countries in 2027 sets out the scale the companies are targeting for the programme.