Square has automatically enabled Bitcoin payments for an estimated 4 million eligible US sellers, shifting from an opt-in to an opt-out model.

Under the new configuration, merchants who receive Bitcoin payments will be settled automatically in USD, with currency conversion handled in the background. The feature will carry no transaction fees, as sellers retain the ability to opt out or adjust their settings at any time.

Square first made Bitcoin payments available to all sellers in November 2025, following a testing and gradual rollout phase. Previously, sellers needed to actively enable the feature themselves. The shift to automatic enablement affects approximately 4 million merchants and is expected to reach all eligible US sellers within a month of the initial rollout.

The change represents a broader strategic move by Block towards embedding Bitcoin functionality into its core commerce infrastructure, rather than positioning it as an elective add-on. Through the process of making Bitcoin acceptance the default state and handling settlement in USD automatically, Square reduces the operational and conceptual barrier for merchants who may be unfamiliar with cryptocurrency handling.

Block's broader Bitcoin posture

The Square update is part of a wider set of Bitcoin-oriented initiatives across Block's product portfolio, which includes the ability to buy and sell BTC through the Cash App, a dedicated Bitcoin hardware wallet, and a modular Bitcoin mining system.

Block has also introduced stablecoin support within Cash App, a move that sits alongside, rather than replacing, its Bitcoin-focused strategy. The two developments reflect the company's increasingly broad approach to digital assets, even as Bitcoin remains central to its public positioning.

The automatic enablement of Bitcoin payments could meaningfully expand the base of businesses technically capable of accepting cryptocurrency at the point of sale in the US, even if actual consumer usage rates remain to be seen. In addition, the zero-fee model and USD settlement design suggest the feature is positioned to remove friction for merchants, rather than to generate direct revenue from the payment rails themselves.