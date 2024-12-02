SpectroCoin enables Bitcoin payments for Eastern Europe merchants

With its integration with WoraPay, the company’s clients can be able to spend their Bitcoin for purchases from Eastern European countries. WoraPay has its own online wallet but SpectroCoin also opened its Bitcoin payment network to third-party companies. This allows more flexibility for payments and allows its clients to have access to a growing number of merchants in the region.

SpectroCoin also runs a Bitcoin-to-cash service in Asia and Europe, along with a Bitcoin exchange and merchant payment processing service.

WoraPay is a mobile payments system for financial institutions and mobile wallets which enables payment for goods and services. WoraPay is used by wallets such as Paysera, Medicinos Bank, Moblet and other financial institutions and m-wallets in Central and Eastern Europe.

SpectroCoin provides bitcoin exchange, e-wallet and merchant services.