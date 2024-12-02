South African-based marketplace Bidorbuy enables Bitcoin payments

Bidorbuy now allows sellers to enable Bitcoin as a payment method for buyers on the ecommerce website, using processing services provided by Singapore-based Bitcoin service BitX.

Founded in 1999, Bidorbuy is a South African ecommerce website, attracting some 1.1 million unique monthly viewers and facilitating 80,000 sales monthly.

South Africa has seen growth in Bitcoin use for ecommerce in the past, with payment gateway PayFast partnering with BitX in 2014 to bring the option of using the digital currency for payment to tens of thousands of merchants in its network in 2014.