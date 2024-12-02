Social media app to create digital currency Kin

Kik is a free chat and messaging platform founded in 2009 and built for teenagers, with about 300 million registered users. The Kin token will be created on the Ethereum blockchain, and a sale of the token is going to take place later in 2017, Kik founder and chief executive officer said for Reuters. By integrating Kin into Kik, the company expects the currency to become the most used cryptocurrency in the world given the chat apps millions of monthly active users.

Furthermore, 10% of the token would be sold in a public sale to investors, in “initial coin offerings”. The company will also develop a Kin rewards feature, intended to promote its use as a common currency. Through the Kin rewards program, the token will be introduced as a daily reward, which will be distributed among the currency holders reflecting each individuals or groups contribution to the overall community.