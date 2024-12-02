Skry bought by Bloq to maximize blockchain data value

Furthermore, the company seeks to maximize the value of blockchain data sets through artificial intelligence and machine learning. Bloq is a enterprise software company focused on building and scaling blockchain networks for leading global companies.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed and the transaction is Bloqs first acquisition and includes all of Skrys intellectual property and team. The acquisition comes just months after Bloq co-launched Vulcan Digital Asset Services, a platform to enable digital assets to be used for banking, commerce and asset related services, with PwC Australia.

Skrys platform allows clients to manage, visualize and analyse blockchain data from disparate sources. It allows users to detect anomalies – such as a DDoS attack, spike in transaction fees or certain block dynamics – both on public and private blockchains.