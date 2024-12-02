Sheetz chooses Flexa for crypto payments

The company will provide customers with the ability to pay for items inside the store or fill up their cars, trucks, and RVs at the pump using digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ether, and Dogecoin.

Sheetz wants to provide their customers with a one-stop-shop where they can refuel their car and refresh their body, by innovating and exploring new offerings to give their customers what they want. That includes accepting many forms of payment.

Sheetz currently operates 622 stores in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland. To enable Flexa's authorisation process for digital currency payments, Sheetz turned to its relationship with NCR, its point-of-sale technology partner.