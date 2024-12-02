ShapeShift.io enables cryptocurrency exchanges with Skeleton tool

This tool will enable any website to allow purchase or sale of digital assets and cryptocurrencies. With this new tool, websites now can allow for exchanges to be made by a website’s users without them leaving the website.

Skeleton’s code is open-source and offers a template that is customizable, giving integrators the ability to brand the tool with their own assets and colors.

For all cryptocurrency-related sites, this gives users the ability to purchase the assets you support without having to take an additional step of visiting an exchange to make their purchase.