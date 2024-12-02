Scottish member of parliament pushes for digital currency consideration

The digital currency would be an important ready-made alternative to the pound when the next independence debate surfaced.

These comments follow the publication of a report by The New Economics Foundation which first suggested the ScotPound. The report proposed that each Scottish citizen should be given a 250 ScotPound dividend and that payments should be made via text message or a mobile app.

Scotlands fight for independence, primarily led by the SNP, resulted in a national referendum in September 2014, which saw the majority of participants (55.3%) vote against independence.