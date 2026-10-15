SaaScada and Zumo have partnered to offer UK financial institutions a ready-built route to regulated crypto services.

The collaboration brings together UK-based core banking platform SaaScada and UK-based digital assets platform Zumo, allowing banks, fintechs, neobanks, and wealth managers serving UK customers to provide crypto services alongside the cash accounts used to fund them. The offering is already available and is built around each firm’s existing proposition rather than sold as a fixed package.

How the infrastructure is split

The two companies divide responsibilities by function. Zumo, which is registered with the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a cryptoasset business, handles the crypto side, including custody, trading, and KYC/AML checks. SaaScada operates the cash accounts that fund crypto purchases and receive the proceeds of sales.

For participating institutions, the arrangement is intended to replace a multi-year internal build with infrastructure that is already in place and connected. Clients would see their cash and crypto holdings in a single view instead of two separate experiences. Payments in and out would be tracked in real time alongside the rest of their banking activity. In addition, the companies also present the model as a solution for financial institutions to add a revenue line and retain clients by capturing crypto activity that currently happens elsewhere.

On the technology side, Zumo provides its services through a single API connection, orchestrating custody, KYC/AML, trading, and fiat on- and off-ramping. SaaScada’s cloud-native platform is based on real-time data and code-free product configuration, which allows banks, lenders, fintechs, neobanks, and BaaS providers to launch and adapt banking products without licencing new modules.

Market and regulatory context

The partnership targets a gap between consumer crypto ownership and traditional banking. According to FCA figures, as of September 2025, almost one in ten UK adults holds cryptoassets, and the typical value held is rising. Most of this activity, however, takes place outside banking relationships, with customers keeping their assets on the exchanges they buy from.

Regulation is central to the timing. The UK is bringing cryptoassets within the FCA’s remit, and a comprehensive regime is set to take effect in October 2027. Nick Jones, Founder and CEO of Zumo, said the discussion among banks and wealth managers has moved from whether to offer digital assets to how quickly they can do so. Jones added that regulatory requirements are built into Zumo’s architecture from the outset, so institutions can introduce regulated crypto services without leaving the core banking system they have already chosen. Steve Round, Co-founder and President of SaaScada, described the company’s approach as concentrating on core banking and bringing in specialists for adjacent services.

For UK banks and wealth managers preparing for the October 2027 regime, the arrangement offers a way to add crypto services through an existing core system, while the regulatory and operational work on the crypto side remains with an FCA-registered firm.