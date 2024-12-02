Ripple partners with FINCI





The partnership will help FINCI deliver instant and cost-effective retail remittances and business to business (B2B) payments via RippleNet’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL), which leverages XRP for crypto-enabled cross border payments.

FINCI is Ripple’s first customer in Lithuania and the partnership represents the opening up of a new market for Ripple’s ODL. As a result, the partnership will enable FINCI’s customers to make payments between Europe and Mexico while eliminating the need for FINCI to pre-fund accounts abroad, giving them the opportunity to return capital into their business.

Together, the two fintechs will make it easier for consumers and businesses to make real-time payments internationally powered by Ripple’s financial technology, RippleNet. With FINCI’s technology, its customers now have an alternative to legacy payments systems and can make remittances and send funds across borders faster, more reliably, and at lower cost.

Ripple’s ODL now enables payouts in 25 payout markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Poland, Indonesia, and Thailand. FINCI joins companies including Azimo, Novatti, FlashFX, iRemit, Tranglo, SBI Remit, Pyypl, and more.