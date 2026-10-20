According to the announcement, the authorisation forms part of the company’s global crypto expansion strategy. Revolut already provides crypto services through two regulated entities. Revolut Ltd serves customers in the UK, while Revolut Digital Assets Europe Ltd (RDAEL) operates across the European Economic Area (EEA) under the EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation.

RGDAL will use the Gibraltar licence to support Revolut’s international presence and its crypto offerings in what the company describes as expansion markets. Revolut has not yet disclosed which regions or services the new entity will cover. Furthermore, the company has said that further details on target markets and service rollouts will be announced in due course, as the scope and timing of RGDAL’s activity remain unconfirmed.

Gibraltar’s regulatory framework

Gibraltar was one of the first jurisdictions to establish a dedicated regulatory framework for DLT. Revolut describes the territory’s supervisory environment as clear and stringent, and states that the framework provides a baseline for its international digital asset services. It was also added that Gibraltar’s oversight of the digital asset sector makes it a suitable jurisdiction to support the company’s global operational framework as it continues to build crypto services for international customers.

Fabian Picardo KC MP, Chief Minister of Gibraltar, welcomed Revolut’s entry into the territory’s financial ecosystem. He said the company’s decision to pursue further crypto expansion from Gibraltar reflects the jurisdiction’s reputation as a hub for digital asset activity.

Implications for Revolut’s crypto strategy

With the Gibraltar authorisation, Revolut now operates its crypto business through three separately licensed entities: one for the UK, one for the EEA under MiCA, and RGDAL to support its global operations. The arrangement indicates that the company is organising its digital asset services around region-specific regulatory perimeters rather than relying on a single licence.

For Revolut, RGDAL is positioned as the vehicle for extending those services to additional international customers. How far that extension reaches will depend on the markets and products the company confirms in future announcements.