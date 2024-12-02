Revolut launches 22 new crypto tokens in Australia

The announcement follows a 300% increase to Revolut’s Australian crypto users over a three-month (July-October) period and engagement with its ‘Learn & Earn’ education feature. ‘Learn & Earn’ transforms technical crypto jargon into more accessible information for a broader audience via two in-app courses accessible to Revolut customers. The purpose is to help customers improve their knowledge of cryptocurrencies and blockchain networks and reward them with tokens for doing so.

Traction on Revolut’s crypto platform has been gaining momentum since its launch in 2020. Compared to this time last year, Revolut has nearly doubled (73%) its number of crypto users in Australia which prompted the launch of ‘Learn & Earn’ last month. Merely 10 days into the launch and Revolut Australia reported a 10% increase to its new crypto users and more than 25,000 lessons completed signifying consumer appetite for crypto is there and sustaining.

The new tokens added include NKN, BAND, LINK, TRB, AAVE, COMP, CRV, SUSHI, 1INCH, MIR, OGN, BAT, ENJ, SKL, CTSI, STORJ, RLC, KNC, KEEP, CHZ, NU and SHIB. The token launch brings the total number of cryptocurrencies available to buy and sell in Australia to 55.

Learn & Earn has attracted mostly 18-34 year old, and almost two thirds of the total number of crypto fans that completed the courses and earned the rewards fall into these age categories. Revolut plans to add more courses to Learn & Earn by the end of the year, and to offer increasing access to consumers to better control their finances and give them safe access to new tools and technologies.





Revolut updates

In early November Revolut launched an instant messaging feature for customers in the UK and EEA in its quest to become a superapp. The new feature allows users to chat as well as share fun gifs and stickers whilst sending and requesting funds to and from other customers.

The new chat feature aims to make talking about money less awkward by keeping it in one place. To access this feature, customers simply must enter the ‘Transfer’ section in Revolut app. The chat window will open right after tapping on one of the contacts. The chat will be embedded in the ‘Transfer’ feature, so there’s no need to open multiple windows.