Reserve Bank of Australia publishes report on DLT and wholesale CBDC

Following Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s payments and crypto reform plan, RBA published a report into its two-year research project into wholesale central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) that emphasized the benefits of digitising and autonomising manual, paper-based banking processes using distributed ledger technology (DLT).

The report marks the conclusion of the two-year project named ‘Project Atom’ that was conducted in partnership with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), National Australia Bank (NAB), Perpetual, and ConsenSys, along with additional input from King & Wood Mallesons.

The CBDC research was published on 8 December 2021, the same day Treasurer and Deputy Liberal leader Josh Frydenberg unveiled a ‘payments and crypto reform plan’ for fintech and crypto regulation in Australia. The government has indicated it is in favour of at least six crypto reform proposals recommended by a Senate Committee, and is investigating others.