Remittance service Romit ends Bitcoin services

The company told customers today that it was suspending its Bitcoin-related services and encouraged customers to begin withdrawing their funds. Romit, which offers a wallet service aimed at global remittance payments, plans to formally end its Bitcoin services on 15th February, according to text messages sent to users.

The service suspension comes months after Romit shifted away from a Bitcoin ATM hardware business model to software and remittances. Romit’s website suggests that the company is moving toward traditional payments, offering card storage services for mobile payments users.