Rabobank teams up with blockchain startup NexusLab

This gives the Dutch bank the opportunity to work with distributed ledgers, and ten startups will partake in their very first Startupbootcamp round.

Dutch bank Rabobank has been experimenting with blockchain technology for quite some time, and they are currently focusing on four key areas. International payments, micro-transactions for the Internet of Things, smart contracts, and conditional payments are all at the top of the priority list for this institution.

Now that Rabobank will be collaborating with Swiss startup NexusLab, they can delve deeper into the world of distributed ledgers, and their role in the grand scheme of things. Moreover, this gives the Dutch bank an opportunity to collaborate with other blockchain startups and determine if future partnership may be on the horizon.