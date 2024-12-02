Purse suffers breach, customers lose about USD 2,500 in Bitcoin

Eleven customers had their accounts emptied, according to Purse representatives, who reported they had covered the Bitcoin withdrawn with company funds.

Claims that funds were stolen first emerged when customers reported that they had received e-mails about password resets and withdrawals.

Purse.io’s website was later taken offline for several hours. The Bitcoin-focused ecommerce company said on 11th October that it believed one of its e-mail service providers had been compromised.