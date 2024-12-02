Through this partnership, PostFinance will be able to expand its offering of regulated, bank-grade digital asset products and services for its customers. Specifically, the bank’s clients will gain the ability to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum by leveraging Sygnum's B2B banking platform.

The move follows PostFinance’s insight into its clients’ investment needs, which uncovered a strong demand for digital investment services. Apart from providing access to cryptocurrencies for PostFinance’s customers, Sygnum’s fully regulated B2B banking platform also offers support for new revenue-generating services such as staking.

According to insights.sygnum.com, Sygnum is a digital asset specialist with a Swiss banking license, which means that it is ideally positioned to offer a link between traditional finance and digital assets.

Regarding the partnership, PostFinance officials talked about the increasing demand for digital asset services in the financial world and emphasised that Sygnum’s service offering can help them meet this demand. In turn, Sygnum representatives highlighted the capabilities of the company’s all-in-one B2B banking platform and expressed their commitment to driving further innovation and positive change for the industry and their partner banks’ customers.

Sygnum’s partnership with Bison Digital Assets

In January 2023, Sygnum Bank partnered with Bison Digital Assets, Bison Bank’s crypto subsidiary. The partnership aimed to support Bison Digital Assets in its efforts to enter the global crypto market with regulated digital asset custody and trading services.

Bison Bank uses Bison Digital Assets to protect the digital assets of customers and create a regulated connection between the traditional and crypto financial sectors. The collaboration with Sygnum is part of the company's strategic plan of offering best-in-class services to crypto-active investors, institutions, and High Net Worth Individual (HNWI) clients. The partnership aims to give Bison Bank’s end-clients the ability to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).

Sygnum's B2B banking currently allows 15 partners to build a regulated digital asset presence under their own brand while maintaining complete control over their customer relationships. The rigorous compliance standards of Sygnum and Bison Digital Assets support this expanded offering.

Sygnum is a digital asset bank and a digital asset specialist. With Sygnum Bank AG’s Swiss banking licence, as well as Sygnum Pte Ltd’s capital markets services (CMS) licence in Singapore, Sygnum aims to support professional and institutional investors, banks, corporates, and other financial institutions to invest in the digital asset economy. Sygnum operates an independently controlled, regulated banking platform.