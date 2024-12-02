Poland: Bitcoin exchange deals with bank crackdown

One Polish bitcoin exchange, BitMarket, became a victim of a shutdown by BPH. Upon further investigation, BitMarket found out they were shut down due to cryptocurrency activity was associated with their account.

The owner of BitMarket also took to bitcoin.pl forums and further explained what happened. Apparently, BPH practiced some crafty money management in order to find a loophole in shutting down their account so suddenly.

Cryptocurrency such as Bitcoin is not illegal in Poland. It is currently a legal grey area, just as it is in many countries around the world.