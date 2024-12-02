Paystand puts crypto on its balance sheet

Paystand’s decision to accumulate and hold crypto underscores the company’s belief in the long-term value of digital currency and that owning DeFi assets will soon become essential for businesses in the 2020s and beyond, as the press release says.

Since 2013, Paystand has offered blockchain-based B2B payments, and it has built an enterprise blockchains – the Assurety Blockchain – on Ethereum. Paystand uses its blockchain technology to verify every transaction made on its zero-fee, bank-to-bank network, its proprietary payments infrastructure.