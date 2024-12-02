Otto Blockchain partners Immersve

The partnership will connect the Ottó Blockchain network with global merchants using Immersve's DeFi-compliant credit card. The Ottó Blockchain delivers up to 2,000 transactions per second and was built to integrate blockchain-based services and applications on the infrastructure of PLUGnet.

This partnership with Ottó is an important part of the project roadmap for Immersve, which focuses on DeFi for the metaverse, integrated Web3, and real-world payment experiences. Immersve offers collateralized loans and borrowing that are supported by decentralized protocols to help people transact in real life and earn NFTs as rewards.

One of the newest products from the Immersve team is a decentralized credit card. The company wants this credit card to be accepted by merchants around the world, and this is an initiative for which KYC and compliance will be critical to success. The new credit card will also be integrated with and will work with DeFi protocols.