OpenBazaar unveils plans for tor support and mobile app

Plans include the deployment of private listings, job postings, a built-in social network, and integrations with the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and the anonymizing Tor network. The team is also planning to release a mobile app.

Immediate goals, according to the roadmap, focus on improving the customer experience of the app as well as onboarding other types of purchasable content.

Other features planned for the coming three months include email notifications, webhooks, cloud-storage backups, enhanced order and inventory management, a more intuitive user-interface, and an improved sales control center.

To provide privacy for OpenBazaar shoppers, the contributors also plan to integrate with the Tor network, designed to facilitate anonymous online browsing by routing data through a web of computers worldwide.