Onramp has launched Onramp Business, an account for companies holding bitcoin on their balance sheets.

The US-based bitcoin financial services platform offers the account free of charge. Trades carry a 0.85% fee, assets are held by a qualified custodian, and most businesses complete verification within one business day, according to the company. Onramp has also introduced two tiers for companies with larger holdings: Onramp Treasury, built on the firm’s Multi-Institution Custody (MIC) model, and Onramp Enterprise. Pacific Office Designs, Bitcoin News, and Build Collateral Agent, LLC are among the companies already using Onramp to hold bitcoin.

Governance as a barrier to corporate adoption

Onramp presents the launch as a response to a governance gap. In its view, buying bitcoin has long been simple for businesses, but holding it under clear internal controls has not. Self-custody can make one employee a single point of failure, which means a new key ceremony whenever that person leaves, and physical risk concentrated on whoever holds the hardware. Exchange accounts typically provide a single set of credentials without roles or approval policies. Institutional custodians address parts of the problem, but at prices set for exchanges and funds. The company says many boards declined bitcoin allocations as a result, because nobody could explain how the asset would be held and governed.

The company also points to rising physical risk. A total of 52 physical attacks on bitcoin and crypto holders were reported in the first half of 2026, up 33% year on year.

Account structure and controls

Each Onramp Business account supports up to three named users, each assigned the role of owner, admin, or view-only. A bookkeeper or board member can therefore monitor holdings without being able to move funds. When approval policies are enabled, withdrawals need sign-off from a second person, similar to the dual authorisation used for wire transfers. As a result, no single individual, including a founder, can move the company’s bitcoin alone.

Moreover, the account also keeps a complete audit trail. Verification, user setup, funding, and purchases are all handled within the platform, and bitcoin settles directly into custody.

Michael Tanguma, Founder and CEO of Onramp, said businesses often stalled when boards asked who would hold the keys. Tanguma noted the account is designed to give companies the same controls they already apply to their bank accounts.

Treasury and Enterprise tiers

Onramp Treasury starts at USD 375 per month and moves a company’s bitcoin into a vault held in its own name under MIC. Each vault is protected by three independent institutions drawn from a network of four: Onramp, BitGo, CoinCover, and Tetra Trust. No single institution, Onramp included, can lose, move, or use the assets, and nothing moves without the company’s permission. The tier supports up to five users and two vaults and lowers the trade fee to 0.65%. It also includes migration support for existing holdings and continuity planning for leadership changes.