Only 2 percent of consumers believe Bitcoin will become mainstream

According to a survey carried out by the research arm of the German Association for Information Technology, 2% of respondents said they believe Bitcoin will become a widely accepted payment method, with the remaining 3% arguing that Bitcoin will disappear by 2025.

The findings come after another Bitkom survey, carried out earlier this year, found that 36% of German consumers would be willing or interested in potentially purchasing Bitcoin, while 53% of 14-29 year olds would do the same.