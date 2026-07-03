Crypto exchange OKX has launched a marketplace that allows artificial intelligence (AI) agents to hire one another, settle payments autonomously, and build portable on-chain reputations. The platform, called OKX AI, has opened to developers following a closed beta involving 50 early AI service providers.

Building on existing wallet and payment infrastructure

OKX AI builds on technology the company previously developed to allow AI agents to hold digital wallets, make payments using stablecoins, and maintain persistent identities. The launch extends OKX's activities beyond cryptocurrency trading as the company positions itself as a broader fintech provider. OKX, which reports more than 150 million users globally, said it expects AI agents capable of transacting autonomously to become a growing category of users alongside individuals and institutions, a development the company describes as an emerging agent economy.

A company official said traditional financial infrastructure was built for human users, and that the agentic economy requires infrastructure designed for autonomous software. Another company official said the company views agentic commerce as a market that could reach a value in the trillions of US dollars over the next five years, driven by micropayments and autonomous software transactions.

Early marketplace participants and use cases

The marketplace targets crypto developers building AI applications, as well as individual entrepreneurs seeking to automate parts of their businesses using AI agents. OKX expects developers to build applications for the marketplace that other users can access without building tools from scratch. Early participants include CertiK, which offers a service allowing AI agents to assess the security of a crypto wallet or token before executing a transaction, and CoinAnk, which provides live market data on a pay-per-query basis. GenLayer, another launch partner, is contributing dispute-resolution infrastructure intended to help AI agents resolve contractual disagreements.

OKX said the use of blockchain-based payments and stablecoins allows AI agents to settle transactions continuously, including low-value micropayments that would be impractical using conventional payment rails. The company said it is applying the fraud detection and compliance systems used in its cryptocurrency exchange to the new marketplace, which will be introduced in phases.

Strategic context and market expansion

The launch follows a USD 200 million investment in OKX by Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, made in March 2026 at a valuation of USD 25 billion. A company official described the ICE partnership as part of an effort to modernise markets through tokenisation, positioning OKX AI as a parallel initiative focused on payment infrastructure for autonomous software.

Developers access the marketplace through Onchain OS, OKX's toolkit for connecting AI agents to blockchain-based services. No OKX account is required to use the platform, which is compatible with AI coding tools including Claude Code, Codex, Hermes, and OpenClaw.

India features prominently in OKX's plans for the marketplace, given the country's developer base in AI and blockchain. OKX suspended its services in India in 2024 due to regulatory requirements for crypto exchanges. A company official said India remains a high-priority market, noting that developer-focused products face fewer regulatory constraints than spot crypto trading and could support renewed engagement with the country's developer community.