NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

OKX launches marketplace for AI agents to transact

PA

Paula Albu

03 Jul 2026 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
AI agentsagentic commercestablecoinson-chaincrypto payments
Countries:
World

News on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

OKX launches marketplace for AI agents to transact

03 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Kalshi and ADI Predictstreet partner for World Cup expansion

03 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Standard Chartered and Circle launch USDC minting access

03 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Sygnum Europe secures MiCAR licence to expand EU access

03 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Anchorage Digital and Binance launch off-exchange settlement

02 Jul 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Interviews on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

[Money20/20 – BVNK and Mastercard video interview] Stablecoins, cross-border payments explained

03 Jul 2026 / 7 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

David Birch at Money Motion 2026 on digital assets, identity, and verifiable credentials

09 Jun 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Clean money in clean hands: the programmable future of compliant on-chain finance

04 Jun 2026 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Stablecoins, CBDCs, and tokenised deposits: the new playbook for financial institutions

27 May 2026 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

The real risk is standing still

15 May 2026 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC
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