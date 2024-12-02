Nxt to launch scalable blockchain-based platform

The Netherlands-based company says Ardor is designed to function beyond financial exchanges and will be “open to everyone”, including individual users, start-ups, banks and governments.

Ardor offers a decentralised asset exchange / stock market. The platform enables trading and interaction of assets on any “child chain”.

Nxt says it also offers decentralised voting and governance systems, and, smart/phased transactions, whereby users will be able to set multiple conditions to execute a transaction, such as the completion of contracted duties. In addition, it enables businesses to automate their payments and transactions.

The Nxt team also has partnered with Austria-based Bitpanda (formerly Coinimal). Nxt says this enables anyone to buy the NXT currency with EUR.