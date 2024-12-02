Nium unveils Crypto Accept





Nium Crypto Accept supports Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) payments at launch, with plans for more currencies in 2023. Online merchants can accept payments in crypto with zero price volatility or risk. Settlement happens next business day in USD or another fiat currency – directly to their bank account.

Nium Crypto Accept enables merchants to broaden their customer base and improve their online payment experiences, while staying protected from the price volatility of cryptocurrency markets. Merchants will begin rolling out Nium-powered solutions later in 2022.

Nium has partnered with BitPay, a provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, to enable this way to embed crypto payments online for thousands of merchants. At checkout, consumers will select their preferred crypto wallet and scan a Quick Response (QR) code to complete their transaction. The service verifies availability of crypto funds and settles the transaction in the merchant’s bank account in their preferred local currency.