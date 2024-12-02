Newegg integrates bitcoin payments for Canadian customers

The company started accepting bitcoin payments from its US customers in August 2014. Most of the company’s 36 million customers reside in North America, this explaining the focus in the region.

BitPay, the global bitcoin payment service provider, is Newegg’s partner that manages all bitcoin-related transactions in both countries. Newegg uses BtPay’s API to create and manage invoices, issue refunds, manage bills, retrieve real-time rates information, and view merchant ledger entries.

BitPay will process an estimated amount of payments worth USD 4 billion in 2018. Earlier in December 2017, the company raised USD 30 million in Series B funding.