The New Zealand-based exchange was founded in 2017 with a mission to ensure everyone has equal, simple, and safe access to cryptocurrency. Easy Crypto selected Stripe to simplify the integration of payments capabilities, accept more currencies and payment methods, optimise its authorisation rates, and combat fraud.

In response to customer demand for more convenient ways to add funds to their accounts, Easy Crypto leveraged Stripe’s APIs to deploy a complete payments stack and begin accepting credit and debit cards. Stripe accepts more than 135 currencies and dozens of payment methods.

Easy Crypto is also implementing Stripe Radar to detect and block fraud using machine learning algorithms that train on data from millions of global companies. Radar integrates with other Stripe products, enabling Easy Crypto to fight fraud with zero additional code, according to Scoop.