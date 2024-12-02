Native launches a new insurance framework

Native has introduced a new insurance framework that links digital asset firms’ use of vetted cybersecurity vendors to improved underwriting terms and coverage.

The initiative, known as the Native Risk Collective, links the adoption of pre-approved risk mitigation technologies with improved access to insurance products, including potentially lower premiums and custom coverage.

The Native Risk Collective is backed by a panel of insurers led by Lloyd’s of London underwriters Mosaic Insurance and Chaucer. It incorporates technology vendors specialising in areas such as smart contract auditing, on-chain threat detection, and disaster recovery. Among the first to join the group are Hacken, Circuit, BreachBits, Hypernative and Station70, with additional vendors expected to join over time.

According to the official press release, digital asset businesses, including exchanges, custody providers, and wallet operators, have historically faced challenges in securing affordable insurance. The sector’s perceived risk profile has kept many traditional insurers from engaging, even when firms implemented advanced security controls. The Native Risk Collective aims to address this by establishing a standardised framework through which underwriters and technology vendors collaboratively assess the impact of security solutions on a firm’s overall risk profile.

Standardising risk assessment for digital asset coverage

Under this model, only companies that adopt one or more of the verified technologies from within the Native Risk Collective can access the new product, which is not available to those using external or non-vetted vendors. Officials from Native noted that this approach is intended to incentivise more widespread adoption of security best practices by directly tying them to insurance accessibility and pricing.

Representatives from Mosaic Insurance stated that the collaboration draws on its cyber and financial institutions teams to offer tailored coverage options that reflect the current maturity of risk management within the digital asset space. Chaucer officials described the initiative as a practical response to one of the insurance sector’s most underserved areas, with the goal of supporting the evolution of the digital asset market by encouraging improved risk management.