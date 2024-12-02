Naspers funds South Asian blockchain startup

Coins is a startup that aims at offering financial services for the unbanked population of the Philippines and Thailand, and uses blockchain as its underlying technology to facilitate transfers and remittances. The startup is set to make an impact in a region where the existing financial systems currently exclude people who do not meet the income requirements, and where only 27% of the population has a bank account.

Naspers, a South Africa-based firm specialized in ecommerce, is known for its investments across the globe, including Tencent, Flipkart, BitX.

The startup currently offers a range of services that include credit, basic banking, bill payments, top-up and remittance payments, none of which require a user to have a bank account.