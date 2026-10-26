Mural has raised USD 15 million in a Series A round led by Tether, bringing its total funding to USD 28 million.

US-based Mural, which provides a compliance-focused system of record for fintechs and platforms, has completed a USD 15 million Series A round led by Tether, with participation from North Island Ventures and existing investors. The round brings Mural’s total funding to USD 28 million. The company plans to use the capital to support its global expansion and invest in the regulatory and payments infrastructure needed to scale financial services that AI agents can use.

Accounts for people and their agents

Mural provides a single system for managing the accounts, payments, identity, and compliance behind financial products used by people and by AI agents acting on their behalf, including the licences, bank relationships, and payment rails needed across markets. Customers such as Deel, Opera, and Axexo use it to build payroll and remittance products, with end users holding US dollars, stablecoins, and local currency in one account governed by limits, approved counterparties, and approval rules.

Since launching its API in 2025, Mural has processed USD 2.1 billion in payment volume for end users in 128 countries, and its volume so far in 2026 is nearly six times its total for 2025. According to Mural, businesses often combine dozens of financial tools, bank partners, and compliance vendors to offer financial products, and the rise of stablecoins and AI agents adds to this complexity. According to McKinsey and Artemis Analytics, real-world stablecoin payments more than doubled in 2025 to around USD 390 billion, with businesses accounting for about 60%. When an agent moves money, businesses need to know who authorised the payment and who is accountable if it goes wrong.

Investor and customer views

Sinclair Toffa, Co-Founder and CEO of Mural, stated that the economy is set to gain billions of new non-human participants, and that Mural’s mission of connecting people and businesses to global financial infrastructure now extends to agents. Mural’s engineers work directly with customers in each market and launch integrations alongside them.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, which issues the USDT stablecoin, stated that Tether was drawn to the team’s experience building enterprise software that connects existing systems to stablecoin rails. According to Ardoino, as agents begin to move money, links to the banks, payment networks, and compliance systems in use today become essential. The investment places a stablecoin issuer behind infrastructure designed to set rules on how AI agents can move funds on behalf of their users.