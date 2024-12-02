MultiCards adds Bitcoin as payment option to gateway

The payment option will become available to all merchants within a few days. Merchants do not need to obtain a Bitcoin account. The Bitcoins will be converted to the merchants settlement currency automatically.

Michel Hendriks, account manager at MultiCards, said the company has integrated Bitcoins to their gateway in an ongoing process of for-filling their commitment to merchants. MultiCards aims to provide alternative payment options for their merchants, and digital currencies are a popular choice.

Multicards is a registered Payment Service Provider and has implemented various fraud protection tools including MultiCards Fraud Score Tool, Verified by Visa and MasterCard SecureCode.