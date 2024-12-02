MoonPay enables TRX purchases for US users via TRON deal

This marks the initial phase of a wider collaboration between the two entities. The integration allows US-based users to buy TRX directly through MoonPay, expanding access to TRON’s blockchain network. The TRON network currently facilitates over 8 million transactions daily and supports a range of decentralised finance (DeFi) services.

TRON’s support for stablecoin and transaction infrastructure

TRON’s blockchain also supports a significant portion of the global supply of USD Tether, a dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by Tether. According to TRON DAO, the total circulating supply of USDT on its blockchain has surpassed USD 70 billion, positioning it as a key infrastructure layer for stablecoin use, particularly in emerging markets and cross-border payment flows.

Representatives from TRON DAO stated that making TRX accessible on MoonPay’s platform represents a step forward in expanding the token’s availability and utility. Officials from MoonPay, meanwhile, noted that the move reflects growing demand for broader participation in blockchain ecosystems like TRON.

According to the official press release, as of April 2025, the TRON blockchain has surpassed 303 million user accounts and recorded over 10 billion transactions. The total value locked (TVL) across its ecosystem exceeds USD 20 billion, according to blockchain data platform TRONSCAN. The same source reveals that TRX itself is currently listed on more than 130 exchanges and had a market capitalisation of over USD 23 billion at last count.

MoonPay offers cryptocurrency-related services in over 180 countries, supporting over 30 million verified users. The company’s platform provides tools for fiat-to-crypto transactions and is used by various brands for digital asset integrations.