Mode partners PayEscape to offer Bitcoin salary

Bitcoin Payroll is a monthly deduction of net pay that is converted into Bitcoin and deposited directly into a user's Mode Bitcoin wallet. By partnering with Mode, payroll providers can use the company's FCA registered platform to distribute a portion of an employee's paycheck in Bitcoin, each month.

Mode, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, holds AMLD5 and EMI approval from the FCA. It has recently brought QR code payments to the UK retail mainstream and launched Bitcoin cashback, a loyalty scheme which rewards shoppers with Bitcoin instantly after purchases, in conjunction with THG and L.K.Bennett.

The Bitcoin Payroll initial pilots will be run within Mode and PayEscape during the remainder of 2021 and the beginning of 2022.