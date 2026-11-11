miPlata has launched a physical Visa prepaid card, built on Stripe Issuing, that allows users to spend USDC stablecoin balances directly.

The card draws on stablecoin balances held in a user’s miPlata account, primarily USDC, and pays for purchases from that balance at the point of sale. Users therefore don’t have to convert digital dollars into fiat or cash out to a traditional bank account before buying something. According to the company, the stablecoin balance works for the cardholder much like funds held in a checking account.

Several partners are involved in the programme. Lead Bank issues the prepaid card, Bridge Ventures LLC serves as programme manager, and Stripe Issuing provides the infrastructure used to produce the card. miPlata developed the product in five weeks on Stripe’s infrastructure.

Product scope and target market

miPlata was founded by CEO Miguel Alecio to reduce financial friction for Latino communities. The platform combines payroll solutions, mobile banking, and remittance services within a single app. The physical card adds to an existing product set that includes a digital dollar account for stablecoin transactions, virtual Visa debit cards, and cross-border transfer features.

The company says it serves unbanked and underserved Latino users across 16 countries in Latin America and the US, and its proposition centres on cost and accessibility.

The company also states that it is SOC 2 compliant. SOC 2 is an audit framework covering how a firm handles security and customer data. It is not a banking licence, though it is a credential that card issuing partners typically look for.

Implications for remittances and card issuing

Remittances are the area where the product could carry particular significance. For example, a worker in the US sending earnings to family abroad typically pays transfer fees and currency conversion costs along the way. When both sender and recipient hold digital dollars and can spend them by card, some of these intermediate layers could be removed.

The Visa network gives the card broad acceptance. Adoption, however, depends on two factors: first, the user having a reliable way to fund its wallet, and secondly, its willingness to trust a relatively new fintech with its savings. Winning that trust among underserved users across 16 countries is a slower task, and it will test the company’s focus on usability and multilingual support.

For the wider payments industry, the five-week development timeline points to lower barriers to entry. Issuing infrastructure, such as Stripe’s stack, can allow a focused startup to bring a stablecoin-linked card to market in little more than a month. At the same time, stablecoin regulation continues to evolve, and prepaid programmes of this kind rely on bank partners and programme managers remaining comfortable with the arrangement.