Microsoft creates Asias first blockchain consortium on Azure

The consortium includes members such us: Ubon Financial, Cathay Financial Holdings, MegaBank, KGI, Taishin, and CTBC Bank. The tech company is collaborating with these banks to further develop blockchain opportunities in the Taiwan financial market. AMIS uses distributed ledger technology and cryptographic authentication to streamline financial business operations and reduce the risk of money laundering and other cyber-attacks.

According to the official announcement, the pilot blockchain project is developed using ITRI’s technology and Azure. AMIS chose Ethereum, to develop permissioned blockchain, an infrastructure specific to the needs of Taiwan’s financial market.

As part of the project, ITRI provided its advanced technology to create an internal application program interface (API), while Azure provided high-speed cloud computing to ensure high security and efficiency for the blockchain infrastructure. Furthermore, Microsoft also played a role in ensuring that the infrastructure met the specific requirements of financial institutions in Taiwan.