Mi Store Portugal now accepts Bitcoin payments

Mi Store Portugal has announced that it now allows customers to purchase devices using five cryptocurrencies, including BTC, Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT), Dash (DASH) and the Utrust (UTK) token.

According to the official Mi Store Portugal website, customers can now select the option to pay with crypto at checkout. The new payment option is enabled through a partnership with Utrust, a European blockchain technology payment platform.

Update, 12 August 2021: Xiaomi’s response to the media report on Crypto payments on Mi Store Portugal



Xiaomi Corporation would like to clarify, that 'Mi Store Portugal' and associated social media channels are operated by a third-party store. While we respect and understand the legitimate operational autonomy of third-party stores, the decision to accept cryptocurrencies has no connection with the Xiaomi Corporation and was made without our knowledge or approval.'