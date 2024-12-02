mHITs enables mobile top-up Bitcoin purchase with BitMoby

The BitMoby service provides a method of purchasing mobile top-up (prepaid credit or airtime). Users send Bitcoin to a Bitcoin wallet address and the BitMoby service credits the mobile number with the top-up value requested. There is no user registration and the transaction process requires only one step to execute. The BitMoby service can also be used to purchase mobile top-up for a third party.

mHITs (pronounced Em-HITS) is an Australian based developer and operator of mobile payment services. In Australia, mHITs operates the mHITs SMS payment service that allows consumers to send and receive payments by SMS text message. mHITs is also working in emerging markets in the design, deployment and operation of mobile payment solutions for the so called “unbanked” (people who do not have access to traditional banking services).