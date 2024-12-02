Mastercard, Cisco join Ethereum Enterprise Alliance

Currently, over 150 companies and service providers have signed up. Nevertheless, having companies such as Mastercard, Scotiabank Cisco, and others on board is quite significant, as all of these innovators want to build and promote blockchain technology on a global scale.

While the Alliance continues to grow, the pressure is building as well, according to EconoTimes. Signing up for a blockchain initiative is one thing, but building applications is something else entirely. It is evident blockchain technology can bring many benefits to the table for all of the EEA members. However, it may take some time until they effectively put together a working demo or platform, the online publication adds.