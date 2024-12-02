The addition follows the recent public launch of Mailchain’s Web3 inbox, and it allows users to send and receive messages directly to their blockchain wallets by using their .eth identities. Any user with an ENS domain can now register the resolving wallet address in Mailchain thus merging communications for multiple wallets to one inbox.

According to the official press release, Mailchain’s open-source, web-based application supports secure communication and organization in Web3. Users can send and receive wallet-to-wallet correspondence through their personal blockchain addresses, as the system was designed to resemble conventional email. Furthermore, the entire platform operates with no charge or gas fees.

Officials from Mailchain have stated in the company press release that email still represents a very relevant way to communicate online. As the company is focusing on improving its Web3 messaging capabilities, the integration of ENS domains into the Mailchain platform aims to onboard more users into the Web3 ecosystem.

More information about Ethereum’s Domain Name System

According to thedefiant.io, Ethereum Name Service is a blockchain equivalent to Domain Name System (DNS) that assigns addresses on the internet. ENS translates Ethereum addresses that include random numbers and letters into actual names that are easier to memorise.

The aim is to make the Web3 ecosystem more approachable and more marketable as it allows people and decentralised applications to share crypto addresses easily. In order to register an ENS domain, users need a non-custodial crypto wallet. ENS supports internet browsers with integrated wallets such as Brave and Opera, as well as wallets such as MetaMask. Overall, the blockchain domain service supports 60 wallets.

When it comes to the differences between ENS and DNS, DNS converts an IP address into a more comprehensive string called a URL, while ENS transforms Ethereum addresses into readable strings.

Both ENS and DNS can simplify an online address, whether it’s an IP address or crypto wallet address, into a simple name. With that in mind, DNS services are usually centralized while ENS is decentralized, which provides an extra layer of protection against hackers.

According to coinspeaker.com, the ENS governance token is a standard token primarily used for the governance of the entire Ethereum Name Service. The ENS governance token uses the ERC-20 standard, and holders can enjoy certain benefits. Holds of the token use it to communicate changes, such as submitting proposals and casting votes.