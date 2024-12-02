Maicoin enables Bitcoin payments at convenience stores in Taiwan

Foreign workers using bitcoin for remittances could benefit from the over-the-counter service, as it does not require users to have a bank account.

In Asia, people routinely pay utility and postal bills at convenience stores by giving physical cash to store clerks who initiate electronic transfers.

To use the service, customers create an order for Bitcoins using Maicoin’s mobile app or web-based wallet, then simply hand cash to the shopkeeper to complete the transaction. They can also do the same via regular bank ATMs from their personal bank accounts, with a direct fund transfer.

With MaiWallet, users set up a Bitcoin purchase on their phone or tablet, which displays a barcode for a convenience store cashier to scan. Customers not using MaiWallet can still use the service, but will need to use the web interface to generate a code to enter at the convenience store.