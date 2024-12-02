Macro Hive accepting crypto payments

Macro Hive offers retail investors a platform through which they can access high quality research on a variety of topics, including cryptocurrencies. According to a Micro Hive representative, the decision to take over cryptocurrencies was due to increasing customer demand. Cryptocurrency payment processor CoinPayments is Macro Hive’s partner for this payment option.

A representative of the company states that their payment plugin allows Micro Hive to better serve customer needs and pave a path towards mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. The payment processor’s focus is on enabling more companies to make a transition to digital currencies, which they state is the path of least resistance to crypto adoption.