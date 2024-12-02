Lisk initiates blockchain campaigns to support its adoption

Initially, the platform has made a public call for new delegates nomination to perform essential tasks for the blockchain and receive forging rewards in exchange for their services. LSK stakeholders vote for their delegate candidates on a Delegated Proof of Stake consensus model from Lisk. To be elected, candidates have to support Lisk ecosystem, display an understanding of the power of blockchain technology, and make a commitment to lowering the barrier of entry for new members while actively identifying beneficial opportunities for the platform.

Furthermore, Lisk announced a Proposal Contest to the public. From now until December 5, 2016, all LSK holders will be able to submit proposals of any kind to the network. Both new and updated proposals will be considered.

Lastly, Lisk established a new Community Fund, a new program that will help guarantee the long-term viability and foster the overarching development of the Lisk Ecosystem in a decentralized, community-led way.

Currently valued at over USD 16 million, LSK, the cryptocurrency underpinning the platform, sits in 16th place of the most valuable digital currencies.